Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary

All Headlines 17:00 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. President George W. Bush arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.

He arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on a special Korean Air flight, wearing a jacket and sneakers. He waved to reporters but did not answer a question about whether he has any message for South Koreans.

Bush is scheduled to meet with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday morning and head to Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the anniversary event will start at 2 p.m.

He plans to deliver a five-minute eulogy before memorial speeches by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush waves to reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on May 22, 2019. (Yonhap)

Bush served two terms as U.S. president from 2001-2009 and he was Roh's counterpart from 2003-2008. The two leaders had summit talks.

Following his retirement in early 2009, Bush made several trips to South Korea at the invitation of a local defense firm, Poongsan Corp., which is known to have close ties with the Bush family.

Bush expressed his intent to participate in the memorial service through the company, according to organizers.

He reportedly brought a portrait of Roh that he painted himself.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!