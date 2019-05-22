Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea aims to raise bio-health exports to US$50 bln
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in announced ambitious plans Wednesday to triple South Korea's bio-health exports to US$50 billion by 2030, as his administration is desperately searching for new economic growth engines.
On a visit to Osong, North Chungcheong Province, which is the nation's mecca for biotechnology research, Moon stressed, "For us, now is the optimum opportunity to lead the global bio-health market."
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't to seek parliamentary ratification of key ILO conventions
SEOUL -- The government said Wednesday that it plans to submit a motion to seek parliamentary approval for three of four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions.
The move signals an about-face by the government that had kept a negative stance about seeking the ratification before a legal revision by the legislative body.
-----------------
Problems found with negotiations for Seoul's F-35A purchase deal: auditor
SEOUL -- The arms procurement agency said Wednesday it will strive to improve systems and procedures on how "offset" deals should be pursued and implemented after the state auditor found problems with the agency's negotiations to buy F-35A stealth fighter jets.
In 2014, South Korea awarded the fighter contract to Lockheed Martin, overturning an earlier decision to select Boeing, which offered the F-15 Silent Eagle, as a preferred bidder for the FX-III project worth 7.4 trillion won (US$6.19 million).
-----------------
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The United States provided a point-by-point explanation to North Korea of its roadmap for denuclearization at their Hanoi summit early this year, but the North refused to accept it, a lawmaker has said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instead talked only about dismantling the country's Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for sanctions relief, leading to the collapse of the talks, Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party said at a meeting with correspondents on Tuesday.
-----------------
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary
SEOUL -- Former U.S. President George W. Bush arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.
He arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on a special Korean Air flight, wearing a jacket and sneakers. He waved to reporters but did not answer a question about whether he has any message for South Koreans.
-----------------
(LEAD) Growth of S. Korea's household debt slows in Q1
SEOUL -- South Korea's household debt grew at the slowest clip in six years in the first quarter of this year amid government measures to curb it, the central bank said Wednesday.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to a record 1,540 trillion won (US$1.29 trillion) as of end-March, up 3.3 trillion won from three months earlier, according to data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai E&C wins 2.9 tln-won order from Iraq
SEOUL -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 2.9 trillion-won (US$2.4 billion) order to build a seawater supply facility in Iraq.
Hyundai E&C said it has received a letter of intent from Iraq's state-run Basrah Oil Co. for the Common Seawater Supply Project.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge up on retail, foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended a winning streak for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by net buying by retail and foreign investors. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 3.61 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,064.86. Trade volume was moderate at 500 million shares worth 4.52 trillion won (US$3.78 billion).
-----------------
Crested ibises return to wild in S. Korea 40 years after going extinct
CHANGNYEONG, South Korea -- Crested ibises, an endangered bird, were reintroduced to the wild in South Korea on Wednesday, 40 years after the species went extinct on the Korean Peninsula.
Forty crested ibises, which were bred in captivity at the Crested Ibis Restoration Center, were released into the wild of Upo Wetland in Changnyeong of South Gyeongsang Province, 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' receives standing ovation at Cannes
CANNES, France -- South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival Tuesday (local time), with the director getting an eight-minute standing ovation.
The new movie from the "Snowpiercer" and "Okja" director tells the story of a poor family becoming obsessed with a rich one after their son gets a job as a tutor for the wealthy family. Renowned actor Song Kang-ho stars in the film, along with Lee Sun-kyun and Cho Yeo-jeong.
