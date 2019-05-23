Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
Moon thanks Bush for commemorating former President Roh
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed appreciation for former U.S. President George W. Bush's visit to South Korea Thursday to attend an official ceremony to commemorate late President Roh Moo-hyun, saying it reflects the strong alliance between the two nations.
Bush is scheduled to participate in the memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of Roh's death, which will be held in Bongha Village in Gimhae, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, later in the day.
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in Paris amid tensions over forced labor
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan were set to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of an international meeting in Paris on Thursday amid rising tensions over Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the margins of the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in the French capital.
Labor group calls for ratification of four ILO core conventions
SEOUL -- A major labor umbrella group called on the government Thursday to ratify all of the four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions as the government seeks to approve only three of them.
South Korea joined the United Nations agency on labor in 1991 but hasn't ratified four out of the eight core conventions -- labor standards No. 87 and No. 98 on freedom of association and No. 29 and No. 105 on abolition of forced labor.
S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
SEOUL -- A memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of ex-President Roh Moo-hyun is set to be held Thursday in his rural hometown.
The ceremony will be held at the Bongha Village in Gimhae, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 2 p.m.
(2nd LD) S. Korean Olympic chief nominated for IOC membership
SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's Olympic body has been nominated for membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a major boost for Seoul's efforts to increase its influence in global sports.
Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung was one of 10 candidates proposed for the election by the IOC's Executive Board on Wednesday (local time) in Lausanne, Switzerland.
S. Korea's income gap slightly narrows in Q1
SEJONG -- South Korea's household income inequality narrowed in the first quarter for the first time in four years as monthly wages of those in the bottom 20-percent income bracket fell at a slower pace, government data showed Thursday.
An average household earned 4.82 million won (US$4,000) per month in the January-March period, up 1.3 percent from the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with her Peruvian counterpart in Paris to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties and economic cooperation in the South America region, her ministry said Thursday.
In the talks with Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio on Wednesday (Paris time), Kang asked for support in Korea's push to become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance (PA), an economic bloc consisting of Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico and chaired by Peru, the ministry said in a release.
Biohealth, EVs and other promising sectors enjoy solid exports in Q1
SEOUL -- Biohealth, electric vehicles and other key promising sectors posted solid exports in the first quarter of the year, bucking a slowdown in exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, data showed Thursday.
According to the data compiled by the trade ministry, the combined exports by biohealth, EV batteries and seven other sectors reached US$14.5 billion in the January-March period, up 7.9 percent from $13.5 billion a year earlier.
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
SEOUL -- The United States' seizure of a North Korean cargo ship is the biggest hurdle getting in the way of resuming nuclear talks between the two countries, and the vessel must be returned, Pyongyang's ambassador to Geneva was quoted as saying.
"It is the biggest issue ... and a wanton violation of international law," Ambassador Han Tae-song said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Geneva time).
