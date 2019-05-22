Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Widodo agree to cement S. Korea-Indonesia ties

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Wednesday to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

In phone talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President Moon Jae-in congratulated him on being elected for a second term.

Moon said Widodo's re-election reflects the accomplishments of his policies over the past five years, according to Moon's office, Cheong Wa Dae.

He added that Indonesians' lives are expected to keep improving thanks to the president's democratic and inclusive leadership.

President Moon Jae-in speaks by telephone with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 22, 2019. This photo was provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

Widodo expressed hope that the "special, strategic" partnership between the two nations will continue to develop.

Moon pointed out that Indonesia is the first Southeast Asian nation he visited as South Korea's president.

"Both leaders noted that the two countries are closely cooperating in the economy sector," Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman, Han Jung-woo, said, adding their conversation lasted for 13 minutes.

