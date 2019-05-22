Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul

All Headlines 19:47 May 22, 2019

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., on Wednesday met with former U.S. President George W. Bush, who is on a visit to South Korea to attend a memorial event for a former leader of the country.

Lee and Bush reportedly discussed the rapidly changing global industrial environment during the meeting at the hotel where Bush is staying in central Seoul. Their discussion lasted for about 30 minutes.

It was their first meeting in four years. They last met in October 2015 when Bush visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Presidents Cup in Incheon, west of the capital.

On leaving the hotel, Lee declined to answer questions about their talks.

The former U.S. leader arrived in South Korea earlier in the day to attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.

Bush is scheduled to meet with President Moon Jae-in at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday morning and head to Bongha Village in Gimhae, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where the memorial will be held.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives at a hotel in Seoul on May 22, 2019, to meet with former U.S. President George W. Bush. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Samsung heir #Lee Jae-yong #George W. Bush #Roh Moo-hyun
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!