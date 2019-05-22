Daegu, Gyeongnam eliminated from AFC Champions League

Guangzhou spent the early part of the second half in the attacking zone, and their pressure paid off in the form of the opening goal in the 64th minute. Huang took a corner kick from the left, and Paulinho got a piece of the ball with his head before Daegu defender Jeong Tae-wook headed it into his own net. Though replays showed Jeong put the ball into the net, Paulinho was credited with the goal.

