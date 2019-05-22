Senior N. Korean official arrives in Cuba: state media
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official in charge of the country's international relations has arrived in Havana, state media said Wednesday.
A delegation headed by Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of Workers' Party of Korea, arrived in the Cuban capital on Tuesday, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station said.
Ri and his team were greeted by Cuban officials and staff from the North's embassy at the airport, it said, without giving further details on their itinerary.
Ri, the North's former foreign minister, also visited Cuba in July 2018, becoming the first high-ranking North Korean official to visit the island country since Miguel Diaz-Canel was selected new president in April last year to succeed Raul Castro.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1960.
