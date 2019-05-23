Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to submit motion to seek parliamentary approval for 3 ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Innovation, matter of embracement or speed? 'Tada' controversy (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean economy relying on semiconductors mired in low growth without new growth engine (Donga llbo)

-- Awakened citizens, world where people can live (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KDI cuts growth outlook to 2.4 pct, hit by low domestic demand, exports (Segye Times)

-- U.S. asks S. Korea to join 'war' with Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)

-- FSC chief calls Tada CEO 'selfish' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung inflates value of Cheil Industries by 3 tln won before merger (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae contacts plaintiff in forced labor lawsuit, looking for breakthrough in Korea-Japan relationship (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to invest 4 tln won in bio-health R&D (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to seek ratification of ILO conventions, surrenders to labor community (Korea Economic Daily)

