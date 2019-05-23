Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to submit motion to seek parliamentary approval for 3 ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Innovation, matter of embracement or speed? 'Tada' controversy (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean economy relying on semiconductors mired in low growth without new growth engine (Donga llbo)
-- Awakened citizens, world where people can live (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KDI cuts growth outlook to 2.4 pct, hit by low domestic demand, exports (Segye Times)
-- U.S. asks S. Korea to join 'war' with Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)
-- FSC chief calls Tada CEO 'selfish' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung inflates value of Cheil Industries by 3 tln won before merger (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae contacts plaintiff in forced labor lawsuit, looking for breakthrough in Korea-Japan relationship (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to invest 4 tln won in bio-health R&D (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to seek ratification of ILO conventions, surrenders to labor community (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North's envoy to UN says ship must be returned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea seeks to become bio-health powerhouse, invest W4tr in big data (Korea Herald)
-- Bush to attend memorial service for late President Roh (Korea Times)
