Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to submit motion to seek parliamentary approval for 3 ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Innovation, matter of embracement or speed? 'Tada' controversy (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean economy relying on semiconductors mired in low growth without new growth engine (Donga llbo)
-- Awakened citizens, world where people can live (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KDI cuts growth outlook to 2.4 pct, hit by low domestic demand, exports (Segye Times)
-- U.S. asks S. Korea to join 'war' with Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)
-- FSC chief calls Tada CEO 'selfish' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung inflates value of Cheil Industries by 3 tln won before merger (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae contacts plaintiff in forced labor lawsuit, looking for breakthrough in Korea-Japan relationship (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to invest 4 tln won in bio-health R&D (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to seek ratification of ILO conventions, surrenders to labor community (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's envoy to UN says ship must be returned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea seeks to become bio-health powerhouse, invest W4tr in big data (Korea Herald)
-- Bush to attend memorial service for late President Roh (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
2PM's Ok Taecyeon set for return to show biz after finishing military service
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
Unification ministry declines to comment on report on senior N. Korean official's replacement
-
4
Seoul unveils blueprint on fostering biohealth industry
-
5
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul