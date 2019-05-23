Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, May 23

All Headlines 08:48 May 23, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea to commemorate 10th anniversary of ex-President Roh Moo-hyun's death

-- President Moon to meet with former U.S. President Bush

-- Foreign ministers' talks with Japan

-- (Yonhap Feature) Tour of second DMZ hiking trail

Economy & Finance

-- Household income tally for Q1

-- FTC chief's meeting with conglomerates
(END)

