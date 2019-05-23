Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q Cells top Britain's solar module market in 2018

May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells Co., a South Korean solar cell maker, said Thursday it topped Britain's solar module market in 2018 for the second straight year.

Hanwha Q Cell's market share in the sector stood at 13.6 percent last year, up 3.8 percentage points from 2017, the company said, citing industry data compiled by market tracker EuPD Research.

The solar power unit of Hanwha Group was followed by China's JA Solar with 13.1 percent and Japan's Sharp Solar with 10.1 percent.

Hanwha Q Cells has been accelerating its overseas push, in particular, in European countries. Last October, it won a deal to supply cell modules for London's residential solar project.

Hanwha Q Cells was also the No. 1 player in Germany's solar module market in 2018, with a market share of 11.5 percent, according to the EuPD data.

In the early 2010s, Hanwha Group took over Q-Cells, a German solar panel maker, to beef up its presence in the global solar cell and panel industry.

Solar panels from Hanwha Q Cells Co. (Yonhap)

