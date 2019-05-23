Hanwha Q Cells top Britain's solar module market in 2018
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells Co., a South Korean solar cell maker, said Thursday it topped Britain's solar module market in 2018 for the second straight year.
Hanwha Q Cell's market share in the sector stood at 13.6 percent last year, up 3.8 percentage points from 2017, the company said, citing industry data compiled by market tracker EuPD Research.
The solar power unit of Hanwha Group was followed by China's JA Solar with 13.1 percent and Japan's Sharp Solar with 10.1 percent.
Hanwha Q Cells has been accelerating its overseas push, in particular, in European countries. Last October, it won a deal to supply cell modules for London's residential solar project.
Hanwha Q Cells was also the No. 1 player in Germany's solar module market in 2018, with a market share of 11.5 percent, according to the EuPD data.
In the early 2010s, Hanwha Group took over Q-Cells, a German solar panel maker, to beef up its presence in the global solar cell and panel industry.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
2PM's Ok Taecyeon set for return to show biz after finishing military service
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal