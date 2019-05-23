(LEAD) S. Korean Olympic chief nominated for IOC membership

Lee has been at the KSOC's helm since 2016. He is a veteran sports administrator who has served in executive roles for multiple organizations, both domestic and international, since the turn of the century. Notably, Lee was the president of the Korea Canoe Federation from 2004 to 2009, vice president of the Asian Canoe Federation in 2007, vice president of the Asia Swimming Federation from 2012 to 2016 and president of the Korea Swimming Federation from 2010 to 2016.