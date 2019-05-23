Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/15 Sunny 0

Busan 26/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!