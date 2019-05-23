Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks start lower on renewed trade anxiety

May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Thursday as investors remained cautious about ongoing trade frictions between Washington and Beijing.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 4.96 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,059.90 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.46 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO declined 0.43 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 0.88 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,191.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.

