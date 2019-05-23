S. Korea to commemorate 10th death anniv. of ex-President Roh
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of ex-President Roh Moo-hyun is set to be held Thursday in his rural hometown.
The ceremony will be held at the Bongha Village in Gimhae, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 2 p.m.
On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death off a cliff behind his rural retirement home amid a widening probe by the prosecution into allegations that members of his family accepted illicit funds.
Roh, who served as the country's president from 2003 to 2008, was a liberal politician who fought to challenge regional divisions and authoritarianism.
Attendees to the service will include Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the chiefs of the ruling Democratic Party and three opposition parties, government ministers and presidential officials.
Hwang Kyo-ahn, the head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, will not join, but the conservative party will send a delegation of its lawmakers.
Among the participants is former U.S. President George W. Bush, who was Roh's U.S. counterpart.
Bush, who arrived in Seoul on Wednesday, plans to deliver a five-minute eulogy before memorial speeches by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and Prime Minister Lee.
Roh's sudden death sparked an outpouring of national grief a decade ago.
The Roh Moo-hyun Foundation said it has prepared for various memorial events as it believes now is the time to move forward after mourning.
