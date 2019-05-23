S. Korea set to begin knockout-round quest at U-20 World Cup vs. Portugal
BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chase for a knockout berth at the FIFA U-20 World Cup will begin Saturday against Portugal.
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea will open Group F play against Portugal at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, at 3:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 p.m. in Seoul. South Africa and Argentina will be next.
The game will be a rematch of the round of 16 showdown at the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea, when the host country fell to Portugal 3-1. South Korea have never beaten Portugal at U-20 level, with three draws and five losses.
At these age-group competitions, history and past results between countries may not matter much. Most key players at one tournament grow too old to play at the next one. Only precocious stars who start young get to play in back-to-back events.
South Korea are a vastly different team from two years ago, with forward Cho Young-wook, who was the youngest South Korean at the 2017 tournament at 18, being the only carryover. Portugal will bring back a half dozen players from two years ago, though only two, goalkeeper Diego Costa and defensive back Diogo Dalot, were in the starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 in 2017.
New faces or not, South Korea will still face a stiff challenge against Portugal, who won the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, which doubled as the continental qualifying event for the U-20 World Cup.
South Korea were the runners-up to Saudi Arabia at their qualifying tournament, the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship.
In a tacit admission that South Korea will be the underdog in Group F, Chung has made counterattack drills a focal point of his practices since the draw was completed in March. Rather than trying to go toe-to-toe against Portugal, South Korea will likely crowd their own zone, lull the opponents into a false sense of security, and try to score on fast breaks when they see an opening.
South Korea do have gifted offensive players, though, led by Valencia CF midfielder Lee Kang-in. The team's youngest player at 18, Lee was called up by the senior national team in March. Though he didn't play against either Bolivia or Colombia in two friendly matches, Lee said he still learned a great deal just by being around veterans like Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.
The playmaking midfielder netted South Korea's lone goal in their 1-0 win over Ecuador in a tuneup match last week, a promising result over a team that defeated Argentina twice en route to winning the South American qualifying tournament.
After Wednesday's practice here in Bielsko-Biala, Chung said he wanted his players to take it all in.
"We've done the best we can to prepare for this tournament, and now I hope the players will enjoy this festival," the coach said. "I also hope they'll play with confidence and show their passion and determination on the pitch."
Chung said blanking Ecuador 1-0 was definitely a confidence boost and added, "The players understood what we were trying to accomplish and executed the game plan. It was extremely encouraging."
Chung said it was important for his attackers to capitalize on the few opportunities they will get, but expressed confidence that they would make improvements in that area in time for the tournament.
There are six groups of four at the competition, and the top two teams from each group, plus the four best third seeds, will advance to the round of 16. For South Korea, the realistic goal would be to try to earn four points and squeeze into the knockouts as a third seed.
Chung said he won't look past the opening contest and he'll worry about the group standings later.
"We understand the importance of the first match, and we'll do our best there," he said. "It'll be the same thing with South Africa, and that won't be an easy match, either. The key is for our players to compete to the best of their abilities in every match. Results will take care of themselves."
jeeho@yna.co.kr

