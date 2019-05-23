Norway donates US$433,000 in humanitarian aid to N. Korea: OCHA
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Norway donated US$432,726 in humanitarian assistance for North Korea last month to improve the public health situation in the impoverished country, U.N. data showed Thursday.
According to the data released by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the European country delivered the fund to the Norwegian Red Cross for its health projects in North Korea.
North Korea is reportedly facing severe food shortages apparently aggravated by global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.
The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization recently reported that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, estimating that some 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food.
Last week, South Korea announced a plan to donate $8 million to international agencies, including the WFP, to help address malnutrition and health problems facing pregnant women and kids in the North.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
2PM's Ok Taecyeon set for return to show biz after finishing military service
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal