Norway donates US$433,000 in humanitarian aid to N. Korea: OCHA

All Headlines 10:01 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Norway donated US$432,726 in humanitarian assistance for North Korea last month to improve the public health situation in the impoverished country, U.N. data showed Thursday.

According to the data released by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the European country delivered the fund to the Norwegian Red Cross for its health projects in North Korea.

North Korea is reportedly facing severe food shortages apparently aggravated by global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.

The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization recently reported that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, estimating that some 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food.

Last week, South Korea announced a plan to donate $8 million to international agencies, including the WFP, to help address malnutrition and health problems facing pregnant women and kids in the North.

#Norway #North Korea
