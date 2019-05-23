Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil' gets favorable response at Cannes

All Headlines 10:42 May 23, 2019

CANNES, France, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean film "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" received a standing ovation at a non-competition screening at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The action-adventure film was shown at Grand Theatre Lumiere in Cannes, southern France, as part of the festival's out-of-competition "Midnight Screenings."

With director Lee Won-tae and stars Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol and Kim Sung-kyu also on hand, the film brought the audience to their feet for about four minutes.

The cast and director waved their hands to the cheering crowd, with Kim Mu-yeol, who portrayed the cop, giving a thumbs-up.

"I appreciate the Cannes Festival's invitation, and thank all of you here for watching the movie until midnight," the director said after the screening.

The one-hour-and-50-minute film is about a gangster and a police officer who team up to catch a serial killer for their own reasons.

The movie, which was released in South Korea last week, is at the top of the local box office, with a cumulative total of more than 1.9 million viewers as of Wednesday.

This photo provided by the Cannes Film Festival shows director Lee Won-tae (3rd from L) and cast members posing as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2019. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cannes #The Gangster the Cop the Devil
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!