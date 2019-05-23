'The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil' gets favorable response at Cannes
CANNES, France, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean film "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" received a standing ovation at a non-competition screening at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
The action-adventure film was shown at Grand Theatre Lumiere in Cannes, southern France, as part of the festival's out-of-competition "Midnight Screenings."
With director Lee Won-tae and stars Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol and Kim Sung-kyu also on hand, the film brought the audience to their feet for about four minutes.
The cast and director waved their hands to the cheering crowd, with Kim Mu-yeol, who portrayed the cop, giving a thumbs-up.
"I appreciate the Cannes Festival's invitation, and thank all of you here for watching the movie until midnight," the director said after the screening.
The one-hour-and-50-minute film is about a gangster and a police officer who team up to catch a serial killer for their own reasons.
The movie, which was released in South Korea last week, is at the top of the local box office, with a cumulative total of more than 1.9 million viewers as of Wednesday.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
4
2PM's Ok Taecyeon set for return to show biz after finishing military service
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal