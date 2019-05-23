Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Regulator pledges to step up deregulation to promote fintech

All Headlines 10:39 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue to step up efforts to ease regulations and cut red tape to boost the fintech industry, the head of the nation's financial regulator said Thursday.

Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remarks earlier in the day at the opening ceremony of a three-day fintech fair in Seoul.

"The government will continue to promote innovation in the financial industry through fintech firms," Choi said. "To support the stable growth of fintech firms, the government will encourage venture capitals to invest more into fintech firms."

This file photo shows FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku. (Yonhap)

Since last month, fintech firms have been able to develop services without regulatory hurdles.

Under a so-called regulatory sandbox, fintech firms using new technologies, such as blockchain and big data, are exempted from tight regulations.

Choi said the government will make efforts for the regulatory sandbox in South Korea to become a testbed for global fintech firms.

This week's exhibition features scores of fintech firms in South Korea, including KakaoPay, a mobile payment service by Kakao, and Viva Republica, which operates the popular financial services app Toss.

About 200 officials from the government and financial firms also attended the exhibition, the FSC said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

