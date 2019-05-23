Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Koreans' overseas card spending down in Q1

All Headlines 12:00 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Overseas card spending by South Koreans fell in the first quarter, despite the rising number of outbound tourists, as a weaker Korean won discouraged them from swiping cards overseas, central bank data showed Thursday.

In the January-March period, South Korean people spent US$4.68 billion using cards abroad, down 3.3 percent from three months earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Quarterly card spending peaked at a record $5.07 billion in the first three months of 2018. But it declined for two quarters in a row and rebounded to $4.83 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

On an annual basis, first-quarter spending also fell 7.8 percent, according to the BOK.

Overseas card spending includes purchases made with debit and direct payment cards, in addition to credit cards.

The BOK said more people went on overseas trips during the winter vacation season, but they spent less overseas amid a strength of the U.S. dollar.

South Korean tourists also preferred shorter overseas trips to Asian nations, including Vietnam and Japan, the BOK said.

The number of South Korean departures rose 10.2 percent on-quarter to 7.86 million in the first quarter.
