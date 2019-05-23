Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Peru hold talks on economic ties

All Headlines 11:27 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with her Peruvian counterpart in Paris to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties and economic cooperation in the South America region, her ministry said Thursday.

In the talks with Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio on Wednesday (Paris time), Kang asked for support in Korea's push to become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance (PA), an economic bloc consisting of Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico and chaired by Peru, the ministry said in a release.

The meeting came on the sidelines of a two-day ministerial gathering of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations to be held until Thursday.

Winning associate membership in the PA would pave the way for Korea to bolster trade with the South American nations to a degree equivalent to having free trade agreements, officials said.

Korea has free trade pacts with Peru and Chile out of the existing PA members.

The ministers agreed to continue efforts to expand cooperation in various business projects in such areas as infrastructure and information technology-related fields.

Kang also explained to Popolizio the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, and he acknowledged South Korea's leading efforts in the peace process and gave reassurance of his country's support, the ministry said.

South Korea and Peru last held a foreign ministers' meeting in 2014.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shakes hands with her Peruvian counterpart Nestor Popolizio ahead of their meeting in Paris on May 22, 2019, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (Yonhap)

