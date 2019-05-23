Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 600 mln YouTube views

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Boombayah" surpassed 600 million YouTube views Thursday, its management agency said.

The video for "Boombayah," the group's 2016 debut single, passed the threshold at around 7:25 a.m., according to YG Entertainment.

It is the group's second music to achieve the feat, following the 800 million-view video for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," making BLACKPINK the first South Korean act to have two music videos with more than 600 million YouTube views.

Its 2017 video for "As If It's Your Last" is also on the verge of passing the 600 million-view line on YouTube.

The quartet's latest video, for "Kill This Love," which was released on April 5, passed 300 million YouTube views earlier this month.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK. (Yonhap)

