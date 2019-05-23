Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang receives $320 mln investment from Bain

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp., South Korea's leading food manufacturer, said Thursday that the U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital has invested US$320 million into its U.S. unit.

Bain Capital is to acquire a 27 percent stake in CJ Cheiljedang's wholly owned subsidiary CJ Food America, the affiliate of South Korean food and entertainment conglomerate CJ said in a regulatory filing.

"The cooperation with Bain Capital will not only strengthen competitiveness in the global foods market but also is expected to relieve financial burden," said a company official who asked not to be named.

The investment comes after CJ Food America acquired a 70 percent stake in U.S. frozen foods firm Schwan's Company for around $1.84 billion.

The move was aimed at strengthening CJ's food manufacturing and distribution in the United States, as well as at increasing its R&D capabilities, the company said.

The corporate logo of CJ Cheiljedang Corp., South Korea's leading food manufacturer (Yonhap)

