CJ Cheiljedang receives $320 mln investment from Bain
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp., South Korea's leading food manufacturer, said Thursday that the U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital has invested US$320 million into its U.S. unit.
Bain Capital is to acquire a 27 percent stake in CJ Cheiljedang's wholly owned subsidiary CJ Food America, the affiliate of South Korean food and entertainment conglomerate CJ said in a regulatory filing.
"The cooperation with Bain Capital will not only strengthen competitiveness in the global foods market but also is expected to relieve financial burden," said a company official who asked not to be named.
The investment comes after CJ Food America acquired a 70 percent stake in U.S. frozen foods firm Schwan's Company for around $1.84 billion.
The move was aimed at strengthening CJ's food manufacturing and distribution in the United States, as well as at increasing its R&D capabilities, the company said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul