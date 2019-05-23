Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares down in late Thursday morning

All Headlines 11:29 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as investors reacted to fears of a prolonged trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,052.49 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.34 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.89 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.58 percent lower.

POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, shed 0.86 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, declined 1.33 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.

