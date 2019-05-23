S. Korean shares down in late Thursday morning
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as investors reacted to fears of a prolonged trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,052.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.34 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.89 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.58 percent lower.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, shed 0.86 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, declined 1.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
N. Korea slams Biden for slandering leader Kim, calls him 'fool of low IQ'
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul