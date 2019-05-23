(LEAD) Moon thanks Bush for commemorating former President Roh
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that former President George W. Bush's participation in an official ceremony to commemorate late President Roh Moo-hyun reflects the strong alliance between the two nations.
Moon greeted Bush at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, hours before the former U.S. leader headed to a southern town for the memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of Roh's death.
Moon, who was a longtime friend and colleague of Roh, did not attend the ceremony, held in Bongha Village in Gimhae, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. First lady Kim Jung-sook instead took part in it.
At the start of their half-hour meeting, briefly open to pool reporters, Moon told Bush that his participation in the event is a "symbolic thing" that demonstrates the firmness of the alliance.
Moon pointed out that Roh and Bush were "partners" in the alliance.
He added while in office, the duo made some important decisions on the Seoul-Washington alliance, including a bilateral free trade agreement and six-way talks on North Korea's nuclear program.
Bush recalled his luncheon meeting with Roh, together with their wives, saying a conversation about their families led to closer friendships, Cheong Wa Dae spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said at a press briefing later.
Bush remembered Roh as a leader who spoke in a "straightforward and frank" manner, she added.
In response, Moon said, taking a cue from the former presidents, he and President Donald Trump are also closely coordinating for the development of the alliance.
On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death off a cliff behind his rural retirement home in Gimhae amid a widening probe by the prosecution into allegations that members of his family took illicit funds.
Roh is an icon of South Korea's contemporary liberalism.
Roh served as South Korea president from 2003 to 2008. He was Bush's counterpart throughout the tenure.
The Moon-Bush meeting was also joined by Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, and Ryu Jin, chairman and CEO of Poongsan Group, a local metals conglomerate that also produces defense goods.
Poongsan is known to have close ties with the Bush family.
Moon was present at the memorial service on the eighth anniversary, two weeks after being elected president in May 2017.
At that time, he said: "Today will be the last I participate in this (kind of) ceremony (to commemorate Roh) as a sitting president. I will be back after carrying out (presidential) duties and become a successful president."
His determination apparently mirrored his pursuit of national unity over chronic ideological rifts here, especially over the North Korea issue.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
5
(URGENT) South Korean hostage in Libya has been freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary