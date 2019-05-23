Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Antitrust chief calls for end of unfair biz practices

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Thursday urged large companies to stop awarding lucrative business contracts to their subsidiaries in the latest push to level the playing field for smaller firms.

Kim Sang-jo, the head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, also said in a meeting with the executives of 15 companies that they need to halt unfair business deals with their subcontractors.

The unfair business practices "should not be tolerated in our society anymore," Kim said in the meeting in Seoul.

The 15 companies include food and entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, as well as Hanjin Group, which has Korean Air and budget carrier Jin Air Co. under its wing.

He also said an absence of competition could eventually undermine core capabilities of companies and take away their motivations for innovation.

South Korea has been pushing to crack down on unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.

In March, Kim said the commission will look into companies with assets of between 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) and 5 trillion won over the widespread practice of awarding lucrative contracts to their subsidiaries.

