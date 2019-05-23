Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Movie distributor gets 10 bln-won investment from NCsoft

All Headlines 14:52 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean film distributor said Thursday it has attracted 10 billion won (US$8.4 million) in investment from the country's leading game maker NCsoft Corp.

Merry Christmas Inc. said NCsoft will participate in its capital increase of new shares worth 10 billion won.

Merry Christmas said the investment will help the company grow to a leading content-creating firm in the global market based on NCsoft's affluent intellectual properties.

Founded last year, the company is a film distribution subsidiary of Huayi Brothers Korea Co., a local unit of the Chinese entertainment giant Huayi Brothers.

It has been expanding its presence in the South Korean film distribution industry as its first work "Inside Me" released in January reached its break-even point. Next year, it will distribute a new science fiction film named "Lightning Ship," one of the most anticipated movies next year, starring Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri.

This photo provided by Merry Christmas Inc., a local film distributor, is the company's logo. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Merry Christmas #NCsoft
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!