Movie distributor gets 10 bln-won investment from NCsoft
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean film distributor said Thursday it has attracted 10 billion won (US$8.4 million) in investment from the country's leading game maker NCsoft Corp.
Merry Christmas Inc. said NCsoft will participate in its capital increase of new shares worth 10 billion won.
Merry Christmas said the investment will help the company grow to a leading content-creating firm in the global market based on NCsoft's affluent intellectual properties.
Founded last year, the company is a film distribution subsidiary of Huayi Brothers Korea Co., a local unit of the Chinese entertainment giant Huayi Brothers.
It has been expanding its presence in the South Korean film distribution industry as its first work "Inside Me" released in January reached its break-even point. Next year, it will distribute a new science fiction film named "Lightning Ship," one of the most anticipated movies next year, starring Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) KORUS FTA 'more balanced' than other deals: U.S. agriculture secretary
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
5
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary