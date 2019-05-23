Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's finance chief rules out redenomination

All Headlines 15:10 May 23, 2019

SEJONG, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday the government has no plans for a redenomination in the latest move to send a clear message against speculation.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said in a briefing that the government will focus on revitalizing the slowing economy instead of causing unnecessary social confusion and friction.

His comments came three days after Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol dismissed reports of a possible currency redenomination, saying the bank has neither reviewed the possibility nor has any plans to push for such a move.

Redenomination refers to adjusting the nominal value of a currency. Currently, the Korean won is higher than other currencies in terms of face value. South Korea's highest denomination bill is 50,000 won, which is worth US$42.

