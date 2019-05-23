(LEAD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with more comments and background in paras 1-7; CHANGES headline)
SEJONG, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday that the government will take steps to stabilize the foreign-exchange market in case of increased volatility.
"We will make efforts to stabilize the market if instability occurs in the foreign-exchange market due to an excessive one-sided movement caused by factors other than actual demand," Hong said in a meeting with reporters. "We are always ready for it."
Hong's comments hint at intervention in the foreign-exchange market to stem the decline of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.
South Korea's financial authorities sold US$187 million in the second half of 2018 to help stabilize the market, the Bank of Korea said in March.
The Korean won has lost some 6 percent against the greenback this year, closing at 1,189.20 won on Thursday.
Volatility has recently increased amid the escalating trade frictions between the United States and China and an unexpected retreat in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The U.S. has raised its import tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese products. In a tit-for-tat response, China has announced that it will levy higher tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.
Also, the economy contracted an estimated 0.3 percent in the first quarter of the year from three months earlier, marking the worst performance in a decade.
Hong also said the government has no plans for a redenomination, noting the government will focus on revitalizing the slowing economy instead of causing unnecessary social confusion and friction.
His comments came three days after Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol dismissed reports of a possible currency redenomination, saying the bank has neither reviewed the possibility nor has any plans to push for such a move.
Redenomination refers to adjusting the nominal value of a currency. Currently, the Korean won is higher than other currencies in terms of face value. South Korea's highest denomination bill is 50,000 won, which is worth US$42.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
5
(URGENT) South Korean hostage in Libya has been freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary