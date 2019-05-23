KiaMtr 40,800 DN 350

DaelimInd 104,000 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16850 UP50

DOOSAN 99,200 UP 200

HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 DN 300

HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,850 UP 200

HHI 111,500 UP 2,500

S-Oil 82,100 DN 1,000

Hanwha Chem 21,300 DN 550

KorZinc 435,500 UP 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 49,200 UP 100

OCI 86,200 DN 2,000

IS DONGSEO 33,400 DN 400

SamsungHvyInd 7,700 UP 80

SYC 53,300 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 UP 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 93,600 UP 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,850 DN 250

SKC 31,050 DN 450

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 UP 10

LG Innotek 96,600 DN 6,900

Mobis 212,000 UP 1,000

Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 UP 500

SK hynix 68,000 DN 900

Youngpoong 722,000 UP 14,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,700 UP 600

AmoreG 66,900 DN 1,200

HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 500

SsangyongMtr 4,280 DN 20

HankookShellOil 343,500 DN 2,000

NEXENTIRE 10,400 UP 50

CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 200

BukwangPharm 17,000 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 31,950 DN 100

KCC 263,500 DN 2,500

TaekwangInd 1,429,000 DN 1,000

HANILHOLDINGS 51,000 DN 400

DB INSURANCE 60,400 DN 100

SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 50

KAL 30,700 0

(MORE)