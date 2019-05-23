KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 40,800 DN 350
DaelimInd 104,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16850 UP50
DOOSAN 99,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 DN 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,850 UP 200
HHI 111,500 UP 2,500
S-Oil 82,100 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 21,300 DN 550
KorZinc 435,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 49,200 UP 100
OCI 86,200 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 33,400 DN 400
SamsungHvyInd 7,700 UP 80
SYC 53,300 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 93,600 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,850 DN 250
SKC 31,050 DN 450
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 UP 10
LG Innotek 96,600 DN 6,900
Mobis 212,000 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 100,000 UP 500
SK hynix 68,000 DN 900
Youngpoong 722,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,700 UP 600
AmoreG 66,900 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 4,280 DN 20
HankookShellOil 343,500 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 10,400 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 200
BukwangPharm 17,000 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,950 DN 100
KCC 263,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,429,000 DN 1,000
HANILHOLDINGS 51,000 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 60,400 DN 100
SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 50
KAL 30,700 0
