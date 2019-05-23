KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,740 DN 140
LG Corp. 70,900 DN 800
FOOSUNG 7,280 DN 140
JW HOLDINGS 6,270 UP 30
SK Innovation 169,500 UP 2,000
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 7,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,850 DN 100
POONGSAN 24,550 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,150 DN 50
Hansae 23,000 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 55,800 0
Youngone Corp 39,850 DN 850
GKL 21,200 DN 250
DAEKYO 6,080 DN 30
L&L 15,700 DN 450
BoryungPharm 12,100 DN 300
KOLON IND 44,450 DN 300
HanmiPharm 402,500 DN 6,000
NamyangDairy 589,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,250 DN 650
Shinsegae 288,500 DN 10,500
Nongshim 254,500 UP 6,000
SGBC 44,550 UP 1,000
Hyosung 74,300 DN 2,000
LOTTE 43,200 DN 400
AK Holdings 49,950 UP 200
Binggrae 74,800 DN 500
GCH Corp 21,150 UP 50
LotteChilsung 170,500 UP 8,500
SamsungF&MIns 275,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,650 DN 850
Kogas 41,300 DN 800
Hanwha 26,150 DN 450
DB HiTek 15,300 DN 150
CJ 100,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 32,350 DN 350
LGInt 16,700 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,350 DN 70
Daesang 26,150 UP 400
