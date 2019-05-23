SKNetworks 4,975 DN 65

SBC 17,950 DN 500

ORION Holdings 17,000 0

Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 DN 250

KISWire 24,100 UP 150

TONGYANG 1,845 0

LotteFood 557,000 DN 9,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,600 UP 50

POSCO 231,000 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 105,000 DN 5,500

SAMSUNG SDS 205,500 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,350 UP 700

KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 30

SLCORP 22,250 UP 100

Yuhan 243,500 DN 4,000

SamsungElec 43,850 UP 350

NHIS 13,400 DN 50

Muhak 11,000 UP 350

SK Discovery 25,350 DN 700

LS 44,500 DN 500

GC Corp 124,500 DN 500

GS E&C 39,550 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 215,000 UP 2,000

KPIC 136,500 DN 2,000

GS Retail 36,100 UP 950

Ottogi 726,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 26,100 DN 500

DaeduckElec 12,500 UP 600

MERITZ SECU 4,760 DN 95

HtlShilla 93,600 DN 6,100

Hanmi Science 67,800 0

SamsungElecMech 96,800 DN 700

Hanssem 90,700 UP 2,200

HDC HOLDINGS 15,750 UP 150

S-1 94,300 UP 400

Hanchem 84,500 DN 600

DWS 35,700 UP 50

UNID 49,600 UP 300

KEPCO 25,200 UP 100

SamsungSecu 34,750 UP 300

(MORE)