KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKNetworks 4,975 DN 65
SBC 17,950 DN 500
ORION Holdings 17,000 0
Hyundai M&F INS 30,900 DN 250
KISWire 24,100 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,845 0
LotteFood 557,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,600 UP 50
POSCO 231,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 105,000 DN 5,500
SAMSUNG SDS 205,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,350 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 30
SLCORP 22,250 UP 100
Yuhan 243,500 DN 4,000
SamsungElec 43,850 UP 350
NHIS 13,400 DN 50
Muhak 11,000 UP 350
SK Discovery 25,350 DN 700
LS 44,500 DN 500
GC Corp 124,500 DN 500
GS E&C 39,550 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 215,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 136,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 36,100 UP 950
Ottogi 726,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 26,100 DN 500
DaeduckElec 12,500 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 4,760 DN 95
HtlShilla 93,600 DN 6,100
Hanmi Science 67,800 0
SamsungElecMech 96,800 DN 700
Hanssem 90,700 UP 2,200
HDC HOLDINGS 15,750 UP 150
S-1 94,300 UP 400
Hanchem 84,500 DN 600
DWS 35,700 UP 50
UNID 49,600 UP 300
KEPCO 25,200 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,750 UP 300
