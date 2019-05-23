KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 251,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 36,400 DN 100
HyundaiElev 79,300 DN 1,800
Hanon Systems 11,100 UP 100
SK 237,500 DN 1,000
Handsome 43,050 DN 1,000
WJ COWAY 77,200 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 DN 2,000
IBK 13,900 DN 50
KorElecTerm 64,900 DN 1,400
NamhaeChem 10,250 DN 250
DONGSUH 19,900 DN 200
BGF 7,660 DN 40
SamsungEng 16,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 94,500 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,280 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 36,700 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 26,750 UP 750
KT 27,100 DN 150
LG Uplus 14,000 DN 950
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,500 UP 700
KT&G 102,000 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,010 DN 20
SBS 21,600 UP 600
LG Display 16,350 DN 550
Kangwonland 30,650 DN 50
NAVER 113,000 0
Kakao 124,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 491,000 UP 4,000
FARMSCO 6,890 DN 390
DSME 29,200 UP 500
DSINFRA 6,380 DN 110
DWEC 4,920 UP 75
Donga ST 98,600 UP 1,600
DongwonF&B 258,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 30,450 UP 50
LGH&H 1,287,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 327,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 21,050 DN 250
ShinhanGroup 46,300 UP 250
