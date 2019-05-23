Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 May 23, 2019

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,600 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,200 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,850 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 DN 350
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 DN 4,000
LF 22,400 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 75,300 UP 2,200
Celltrion 180,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 21,350 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,500 DN 700
KIH 70,200 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 43,200 DN 350
GS 49,550 DN 400
CJ CGV 35,000 DN 650
HYUNDAILIVART 19,050 DN 100
LIG Nex1 34,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,750 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,385 UP 15
HITEJINRO 20,850 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 DN 2,500
MANDO 29,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 299,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 7,110 UP 30
emart 143,500 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 73,300 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,000 DN 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 UP100
Netmarble 112,000 DN 3,500
KOLMAR KOREA 64,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S311500 UP5500
CUCKOO 138,000 0
ORION 88,900 UP 3,000
COSMAX 110,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 202,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 57,800 DN 1,800
HDC-OP 43,250 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,200 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 13,950 DN 100
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!