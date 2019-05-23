Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers

May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced vice ministers of diplomatic, defense and inter-Korean affairs simultaneously Thursday amid a stalemate in the denuclearization and peace-building process.

He appointed Cho Sei-young, head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, as vice foreign minister, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Suh Ho, presidential secretary for unification policy, was chosen as vice unification minister.

Moon promoted Park Jae-min, chief of the defense ministry's firepower management office, to the post of vice defense minister.

He also filled six other vice ministerial posts with new figures at government offices, including the science, transportation and agricultural ministries.

The move came as the president entered his third year in office earlier this month. He has three more years in office, with his re-election bid prohibited under the Constitution.

