(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on deepening trade war
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday as worries intensified over the trade war between the United States and China. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.27 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 2,059.59. Trade volume was moderate at 500 million shares worth 4.74 trillion won (US$3.98 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 624 to 218.
The local stock market opened lower, tracking losses on Wall Street overnight.
Market sentiment deteriorated as the U.S. and China appear to be preparing for a prolonged trade feud, dashing hopes of a deal by next month, when the Group of 20 summit will be held in Japan.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said Washington is reviewing measures to ease burdens for American firms if President Donald Trump raises tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports as planned.
"Stocks related to the U.S.-China trade dispute were hit hard as trade fears intensified," said Lee Young-gon, a researcher at Hana Financial Investment.
However, foreign investors scooped up a net 85.1 billion won worth of local stocks, extending their buying binge to a third consecutive session.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.8 percent to end at 43,850 won, while SK hynix, a global chipmaker, declined 1.31 percent to 68,000 won.
POSCO, the nation's No. 1 steelmaker, shed 1.07 percent to 231,000 won.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.39 percent to 127,500 won, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 0.85 percent to 40,850 won.
The local currency closed at 1,189.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.9 basis points to 1.648 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 1.9 basis points to 1.690 percent.
