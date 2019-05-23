S. Korean Bond Yields on May 23, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 May 23, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.690 1.704 -1.4
3-year TB 1.648 1.667 -1.9
10-year TB 1.808 1.828 -2.0
2-year MSB 1.678 1.696 -1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.131 2.144 -1.3
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) New single 'Ah Yeah' embodies everything about band WINNER
-
5
(URGENT) South Korean hostage in Libya has been freed: Cheong Wa Dae
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary