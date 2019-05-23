Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 17:29 May 23, 2019

The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.N. aid agencies discuss how to spend Seoul's promised donation for N. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea has launched discussions with international aid agencies on how to spend its recently promised donation aimed at helping North Korean people in need, a unification ministry official said Thursday.

Last week, Seoul pledged to donate US$8 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF to support their projects aimed at helping pregnant women and kids suffering malnutrition and health problems in the impoverished state.

U.S. stresses to S. Korea security of 5G equipment in apparent move against Huawei: official

SEOUL -- The United States has stressed to South Korea the security of fifth-generation mobile network equipment, an official at Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday, in an apparent move against China's telecom giant Huawei.

A local newspaper reported earlier in the day that the U.S. Department of State has called on the Seoul government multiple times to support what appears to be a campaign against the Chinese firm.

S. Korea's growth outlook cut to 2.4 pct

SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is expected to grow at a slower-than-expected pace this year due to flagging exports and domestic demand, a local think tank said Thursday.

The Korea Institute of Finance (KIF) said it has lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.4 percent from the 2.6 percent estimate made in November.

The think tank attributed the downgrade to a global economic slowdown and a subsequent fall in South Korea's overseas shipments.

Antitrust chief calls for end of unfair biz practices

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust chief on Thursday urged large companies to stop awarding lucrative business contracts to their subsidiaries in the latest push to level the playing field for smaller firms.

Kim Sang-jo, the head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission, also said in a meeting with the executives of 15 companies that they need to halt unfair business deals with their subcontractors.

The unfair business practices "should not be tolerated in our society anymore," Kim said in the meeting in Seoul.

S. Korea's finance chief rules out redenomination

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday the government has no plans for a redenomination in the latest move to send a clear message against speculation.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said in a briefing that the government will focus on revitalizing the slowing economy instead of causing unnecessary social confusion and friction.

His comments came three days after Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol dismissed reports of a possible currency redenomination, saying the bank has neither reviewed the possibility nor has any plans to push for such a move.

(Yonhap Feature) New trail brings civilians to forefront of Korean military tensions, growing peace

CHEORWON, South Korea -- A 15-kilometer trail in Cheorwon, a landlocked county and symbolic border town, brings trekkers deep inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the forefront of 66 years of inter-Korean tensions where the two Koreas have begun to take nascent but concrete steps to build peace.

The first group of civilians is scheduled to set foot on the pathway in Cheorwon on June 1. The trail is the second of three "DMZ Peace Trails" along the off-limits military buffer zone, which are being opened to the public this year for the first time. The first trail in the east coast town of Goseong opened last month.

Court dismisses citizens' damage suit against former President Park

SEOUL -- A district court on Thursday dismissed a damage suit filed against former President Park Geun-hye by thousands of ordinary citizens who claim to have suffered mental distress caused by Park's abuse-of-power and corruption scandal.

After over two years of deliberation on a damage suit filed by a group of 4,100 citizens, the Seoul Central District Court said there are not sufficient grounds to hold Park civilly liable for her scandal, separately from her criminal punishment.
