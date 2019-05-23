Shin Kyung-sook returns with new novel after plagiarism accusations
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Shin Kyung-sook, the author of the global best seller "Please Look After Mom," published Thursday her new novel after a four-year hiatus following claims that she had committed plagiarism in one of her short stories.
The summer issue of the Quarterly Changbi, a literary magazine by Shin's literary agency Changbi, went on sale, featuring the author's new, medium-length novel whose title roughly translates to "The river doesn't know what is carried in the boat."
It is Shin's first literary release after she went out of the public eye four years ago in the face of claims that she copied passages from the Korean translation of "Patriotism" (1961) by the late Japanese writer Yukio Mishima.
At the time, Shin denied the suspicions, but Changbi issued a letter of apology under the name of its head, admitting to the plagiarism in her short story collection, "Legend."
Breaking her long silence on Thursday, Shin released an official letter through Changbi, offering her first official apology.
"A major mistake took place in my writing due to a moment of carelessness during my youth and a long time had passed without remembering it," Shin said in the statement.
"In hindsight, my empty pride as a writer made me delay admitting that," she noted.
"As I have told myself over the past four years, I am sorry and apologize for causing concerns," according to Shin.
The author also looked back on the four years out of the public eye, saying she passed a time of painful reflection throughout her 30-year career.
"I don't know where the time from now will take me, but I will live as a human who reads and writes to keep to my frayed desk," Shin also said, displaying her determination to resume her writing career.
Shin's new novel is reported to have been written in commemoration of the death of her fellow writer, poet Heo Su-Kyoung, who died of gastric cancer in Germany in October.
