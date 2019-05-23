S. Korea, China sign MOU on antitrust issues
SEJONG, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday that it has signed an initial agreement with China on boosting cooperation on antitrust issues.
The memorandum of understanding was inked between Kim Sang-jo, head of South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC), and Gan Lin, vice minister of China's State Administration for Market Regulation, in Seoul.
The agreement calls for, among other things, annual meetings of officials and exchange of information on issues of mutual interest, according to the FTC.
The meeting came amid a Chinese probe into South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.
In April, China's vice premier said that China will handle its antitrust probe into the two South Korean chipmakers fairly and in line with its laws.
The market shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix in dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips came to 35 percent and 30 percent, respectively, in China in 2018.
