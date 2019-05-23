Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left four seriously injured in the eastern city of Gangneung in South Korea, the firefighting authorities said Thursday.
Firefighters have launched rescue operations to see if there are people trapped under the debris after the explosion, a spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters said over the phone.
"We deployed firefighters to the scene after receiving a call at 6:22 p.m.," she said, adding the storage tank was used by a venture firm at the Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul.
