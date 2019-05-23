Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung in South Korea, the firefighting authorities said Thursday.

One is seriously injured and five others suffered minor injuries. Firefighters are continuing rescue operations to see if there are people trapped under the debris after the explosion, a spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters said over the phone.

"We deployed firefighters to the scene after receiving a call at 6:22 p.m.," she said, adding the storage tank was used by a venture firm at the Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul.

This photo taken May 23, 2019, and provided by Gangwon Fire Headquarters shows a firefighter taking part in rescue operations following a hydrogen tank explosion at Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

#explosion #Gangneung
