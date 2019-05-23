Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung

23:00 May 23, 2019

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung in South Korea, the firefighting authorities said Thursday.

One was seriously injured and five others suffered minor injuries when the hydrogen tank blew up at Gangwon Technopark, a factory-type venture complex, in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul, a spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters said over the phone.

"We immediately deployed firefighters to the scene after receiving a call at 6:22 p.m. Firefighters conducted rescue operations but we found no person trapped under the debris after the explosion," she said.

The dead and injured were venture businessmen and researchers on a field trip from other provinces. The tank was used by a fuel-cell company at the park, which was established in 2007 and currently accommodates 28 venture companies.

This photo taken May 23, 2019, and provided by Gangwon Fire Headquarters shows a firefighter taking part in rescue operations following a hydrogen tank explosion at Gangwon Technopark in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)


