(2nd LD) Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A hydrogen tank explosion killed two people and left six injured in the eastern city of Gangneung in South Korea, the firefighting authorities said Thursday.
One was seriously injured and five others suffered minor injuries when the hydrogen tank blew up at Gangwon Technopark, a factory-type venture complex, in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul, a spokeswoman at Gangwon Fire Headquarters said over the phone.
"We immediately deployed firefighters to the scene after receiving a call at 6:22 p.m. Firefighters conducted rescue operations but we found no person trapped under the debris after the explosion," she said.
The dead and injured were venture businessmen and researchers on a field trip from other provinces. The tank was used by a fuel-cell company at the park, which was established in 2007 and currently accommodates 28 venture companies.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(URGENT) South Korean hostage in Libya has been freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
2
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker
-
3
(LEAD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO in accounting scandal
-
4
Samsung vice chairman, ex-U.S. President Bush meet in Seoul
-
5
Senior N. Korean official arrives in Cuba: state media