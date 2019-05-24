Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Memorial service held for ex-President Roh Moo-hyun (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-President Roh endured political damage for principle, unity (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to remove provision of corporal punishment by parents in civil law (Donga llbo)
-- 28 private universities criticized for opaque management (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Memorial service held for ex-President Roh Moo-hyun (Segye Times)
-- U.S. asks S. Korea to support Washington's stance on South China Sea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to remove provision of corporal punishment by parents in civil law (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Recording file shows Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong briefed on 'call option' contract on Samsung BioLogics (Hankyoreh)
-- Disposable income contracts for 1st time in 10 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Disposable income shrinks for 1st time in 10 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Income for bottom 20 percent falls for fifth straight quarter (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- After 10 years, mourners remember Roh (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls Bush's visit a sign of strong S. Korea-U.S. alliance (Korea Herald)
-- Moon lauds Bush for stronger ROK-US alliance (Korea Times)
