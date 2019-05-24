(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 24)
Huawei ban and Korea
The anti-Huawei campaign by the U.S. has started to affect related local industries.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Chinese telecom giant by issuing an executive order last week giving authority to the federal government to restrict U.S. companies from using foreign telecommunications equipment that poses an "unacceptable risk to the security of the U.S."
While Trump did not specifically mention Huawei in the executive order, it is seen as targeting the Chinese firm, which was added to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, a trade blacklist by the U.S. Department of Commerce, earlier this month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the decision was to "prevent American technology from being used by foreign-owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S national security or foreign policy interests." The U.S. has claimed there are security risks particularly in the Chinese smartphone maker's 5G network equipment.
Some U.S. allies have joined the Huawei ban, with countries such as Japan and Britain moving to comply with the restrictions initiated by the U.S. Latest news reports show some Japanese and British mobile operators are delaying the release of new Huawei smartphones amid the U.S. crackdown on the Chinese tech company. Huawei has said the security risk claims by the U.S. are unfounded.
It is feared the U.S. policy to block the Chinese telecommunications company may also start to affect local industries. News reports suggest U.S. officials have been urging the Korean government to join the Huawei ban, and even mentioned the name of a major local telecom company that uses Huawei equipment while pressing Korea on the need to eventually drive the Chinese company out of the Korean market, citing security concerns.
If it is true that the government has been pressured to participate in the Huawei ban, then this puts Korea in a very complex situation. Even though the U.S. is Korea's most important ally, China is the nation's biggest export market.
This is not the first time for Korea to be stuck between the U.S. and China. The situation is reminiscent of the row over the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in Korea during the Park Geun-hye administration, which triggered a security row between the U.S. and China. China's retaliation after the THAAD deployment significantly hampered Korea-China relations.
The government should establish a clear position on how to deal with the aftermath of the Huawei boycott and protect local industries from becoming victims of the raging tech war between the world's two biggest superpowers. Korea should also focus on staying ahead in new-generation technologies to survive in the global tech competition.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korean stocks closer lower on foreign sell-offs, Korean won dips to fresh 28-month low
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
Diplomat accused of leaking phone conversation between Moon, Trump
-
3
Bush in S. Korea for former President Roh's death anniversary
-
4
N.K. envoy says seized cargo ship biggest hurdle in resuming talks with U.S.: report
-
5
U.S. offered N. Korea detailed denuclearization roadmap in Hanoi: lawmaker