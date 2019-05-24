(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 24)

While Trump did not specifically mention Huawei in the executive order, it is seen as targeting the Chinese firm, which was added to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, a trade blacklist by the U.S. Department of Commerce, earlier this month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the decision was to "prevent American technology from being used by foreign-owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S national security or foreign policy interests." The U.S. has claimed there are security risks particularly in the Chinese smartphone maker's 5G network equipment.