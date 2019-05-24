(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 24)

U.S. sanctions on Huawei appear to be part of its retaliation on China after the rupture of their trade negotiations. Huawei manufactures all kinds of high-tech products, ranging from smartphones to network equipment, although its sales of $107 billion last year were only half of Samsung Electronics'. Analysts say Washington wants to draw concessions from China's major IT company by pressuring it. But viewing the battle from an economic perspective alone is short-sighted.