Today in Korean history
May 25
1946 -- Leading left- and right-wing politicians in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula, including Kim Kyu-sik and Yea Woon-heong, start talks as part of their long-term plan to form a united front, and later, a Korean government, on the peninsula.
1950 -- South Korea joins the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
1955 -- The pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean residents in Japan, commonly referred to as Chongnyeon, is established in Tokyo.
1971 -- The eighth National Assembly election is held.
1973 -- The first World Taekwondo Championships begin in Seoul.
1992 -- A nuclear inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency enters North Korea.
1999 -- A pile of fossilized dinosaur eggs is discovered in Boseong, South Jeolla Province. The fossils were estimated to date back more than 100 million years.
2006 -- The Seoul High Court declares Park Jie-won, chief of staff for former President Kim Dae-jung, not guilty of accepting 15 billion won in bribes from Hyundai Group in exchange for helping the conglomerate's business in North Korea.
2009 -- North Korea conducts its second atomic test, sparking international condemnation and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1874, which intensified U.N. sanctions imposed on the communist nation, shortly after its first atomic test in October 2006.
2012 -- The remains of South Korean soldiers killed in North Korea during the Korean War returned home via the U.S., marking the first such repatriation of South Korean war dead since the 1953 armistice.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Young N. Korean defectors aim high by studying English
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Moon greets Danish crown prince at Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korean stocks closer lower on foreign sell-offs, Korean won dips to fresh 28-month low
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
1
(LEAD) Moon replaces vice foreign, unification, defense ministers
-
2
'Critical differences' remain between S. Korea, U.S. over N. Korea, defense cost-sharing: CRS report
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea holds memorial service for ex-President Roh
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul hints at intervention in FX market
-
5
Hydrogen tank explosion kills 2 in Gangneung