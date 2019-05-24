Coach determined to prove mettle of S. Korean football at U-20 World Cup
BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, May 24 (Yonhap) -- On the eve of South Korea's first match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, head coach Chung Jung-yong said he will try to demonstrate to world what the country's football is all about.
"We've done our best to prepare for the tournament, and we'll leave everything out on the field," Chung said at the pre-match press conference Thursday at Stadion Miejski in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. South Korea will open Group F play against Portugal here Saturday. Their two other group opponents are South Africa and Argentina.
"They're all great teams with sound techniques," Chung said. "If we display everything we have, in terms of our organization, physical fitness and mental fortitude, then we should have good results."
Chung said he will regard these upcoming matches as an opportunity for his young players to grow, rather than as something that should intimidate his players.
"This is the best tournament for players in this age group, and as a coach, I hope they will get to enjoy this World Cup," Chung added. "I hope they will compete with confidence, passion and determination."
Captain Hwang Tae-hyeon has apparently heeded his coach's advice, speaking with confidence about the challenges ahead.
"Our three opponents all did well in their regional qualifiers, and we're here because we played well in Asia," the defensive back said. "If we stick to our game plan and tactics, we should be fine. I admit Portugal and Argentina are strong teams, but I also think we're just as good as those teams."
Hwang said blanking Ecuador 1-0 in the final pre-World Cup match was a major confidence boost. Ecuador, after winning the South American qualifiers over Argentina, will compete in Group B at the tournament.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
