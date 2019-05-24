Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Won-based export settlements inch down in 2018

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The portion of South Korean exports settled using its currency edged down in 2018 from a year ago, data showed Friday, amid U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The use of the won accounted for 2.8 percent of all export settlements last year, down 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The slight drop was attributed to Washington's reinstatement of economic sanctions on Tehran for its nuclear program, which led to decreased use of the won in settling exports to the Middle East.

The ratio of won-based settlements of exports to the Middle East fell to 12.4 percent last year from 17.2 percent in 2017.

South Korean firms have been using the country's monetary unit to settle trade with Middle Eastern companies since 2010.

The U.S. dollar was the dominant currency used to settle South Korean exports last year, taking up 84.5 percent of overall export settlements. Comparable figures were 5.6 percent for the euro and 2.7 percent for the Japanese yen.

The share of won-based import settlements stood at 5.6 percent last year, down 0.5 percentage point from the prior year, with the use of the greenback rising 1.6 percentage points to 80.2 percent, according to the BOK data.

In early May two, South Korean banks -- Woori Bank and the state-run Industrial Bank of Korea -- suspended services for trade with Iran in line with the U.S. economic sanctions.
