Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:16 May 24, 2019

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 33/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 33/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 34/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 33/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 31/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/16 Sunny 0

Busan 27/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!