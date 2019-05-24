Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:16 May 24, 2019
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 33/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 33/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 32/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 33/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 34/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 33/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 31/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/16 Sunny 0
Busan 27/18 Sunny 0
(END)
