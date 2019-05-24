Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, May 24

All Headlines 09:20 May 24, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Ulchi-Taegeuk defense exercise to kick off next week

-- (News Focus) S. Korea finds itself in awkward position amid U.S-China trade war

-- Court hearing on arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO

-- Interview with soprano Sumi Jo

Economy & Finance

-- Financial market move amid trade dispute

-- Won-based settlements of exports inch down in 2018
(END)

