Yonhap news advisory for Friday, May 24
General
-- Ulchi-Taegeuk defense exercise to kick off next week
-- (News Focus) S. Korea finds itself in awkward position amid U.S-China trade war
-- Court hearing on arrest warrant for Samsung BioLogics CEO
-- Interview with soprano Sumi Jo
Economy & Finance
-- Financial market move amid trade dispute
-- Won-based settlements of exports inch down in 2018
